Techiman South election killings: Akufo-Addo has failed to apologise, compensate victims; I will investigate the incident — Mahama promises

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of not caring about the people of Techiman South in the Bono East Region following the shooting and killing of some supporters of the main opposition National Democratic Congress by security agents during the 2020 general elections.

During his 'Building The Ghana We Want Tour', Mr Mahama promised to probe the fatalities should he win the 2024 presidential election.

“We all know what happened here in 2020, which led to three of our people dying", Mr Mahama recalled.

He said: "When you are elected as president of a nation, you must be president for all" but noted: "Since the incident happened here, the president and his appointees have failed to apologise".

"When a similar incident happened in Ejura, there was a commission of enquiry and compensation has already been paid to people but Techiman has been ignored".

"That is why when I am elected as president, I will investigate what happened here and ensure that those found culpable are punished and the right thing is done."

