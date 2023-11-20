NAELP launches 5-year entrepreneurship training program for 10,000 Ghanaian youth in mining regions

The National Alternative Livelihood Programme (NAELP) is set to launch a new 5-year entrepreneurship training initiative called E-Jobs4All aimed at equipping 10,000 Ghanaian youth from mining regions with business and innovation skills.

According to a press release dated Monday, November 20, E-Jobs4All will be launched on Tuesday, November 28 at the Accra International Conference Center.

Dr. Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, National Coordinator of NAELP, said the program "represents a significant partnership...to train ten thousand (10,000) Ghanaian youth in entrepreneurship and innovation over a period of five (5) years."

She added: "E-Jobs4All directly addresses one of NAELP's core mandates: the promotion of sustainable and resilient businesses within mining communities. By fostering the growth of existing businesses, we create an environment that can absorb the talents and ambitions of unemployed youth, actively contributing to the development of their respective regions."

The initiative will be delivered in collaboration with Community and Entrepreneurial Development Initiative (CEDI Ghana), Dunin-Deshpande Queen's Innovation Centre at Queen's University in Canada, and Leadogo Incorporated, Canada.

Over six months, participants will receive training structured into Foundation, Intermediate, and Advanced stages.

Some of the topics to be covered include entrepreneurial mindset, customer discovery, financial modeling, and pitching.

Benefits include, according to the statement, "world-class education" and networking opportunities.

Successful applicants will have "the chance to network with entrepreneurs, investors, and Queen's alumni."

Interested youth from the mining regions are invited to apply online by December 17th.

The goal is to help trainees start, scale and sustain businesses that boost local economies.

The program aims to create jobs and opportunities for 10,000 Ghanaian youth over the next five years.