Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

NAELP launches 5-year entrepreneurship training program for 10,000 Ghanaian youth in mining regions

Social News NAELP launches 5-year entrepreneurship training program for 10,000 Ghanaian youth in mining regions
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The National Alternative Livelihood Programme (NAELP) is set to launch a new 5-year entrepreneurship training initiative called E-Jobs4All aimed at equipping 10,000 Ghanaian youth from mining regions with business and innovation skills.

According to a press release dated Monday, November 20, E-Jobs4All will be launched on Tuesday, November 28 at the Accra International Conference Center.

Dr. Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, National Coordinator of NAELP, said the program "represents a significant partnership...to train ten thousand (10,000) Ghanaian youth in entrepreneurship and innovation over a period of five (5) years."

She added: "E-Jobs4All directly addresses one of NAELP's core mandates: the promotion of sustainable and resilient businesses within mining communities. By fostering the growth of existing businesses, we create an environment that can absorb the talents and ambitions of unemployed youth, actively contributing to the development of their respective regions."

The initiative will be delivered in collaboration with Community and Entrepreneurial Development Initiative (CEDI Ghana), Dunin-Deshpande Queen's Innovation Centre at Queen's University in Canada, and Leadogo Incorporated, Canada.

Over six months, participants will receive training structured into Foundation, Intermediate, and Advanced stages.

Some of the topics to be covered include entrepreneurial mindset, customer discovery, financial modeling, and pitching.

Benefits include, according to the statement, "world-class education" and networking opportunities.

Successful applicants will have "the chance to network with entrepreneurs, investors, and Queen's alumni."

Interested youth from the mining regions are invited to apply online by December 17th.

The goal is to help trainees start, scale and sustain businesses that boost local economies.

The program aims to create jobs and opportunities for 10,000 Ghanaian youth over the next five years.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We are forced to refer renal patients to private facilities – KATH CEO We are forced to refer renal patients to private facilities – KATH CEO

1 hour ago

NPPs dismissal of Alan boys can trigger defiance – Prof. Alidu Seidu NPP’s dismissal of Alan boys can trigger defiance – Prof. Alidu Seidu

1 hour ago

NPP sprays destructive butterflies from party NPP sprays destructive butterflies from party

1 hour ago

Teacher licensure examination, National Service will be cancelled when we come in 2025 – NDC backs Mahama Teacher licensure examination, National Service will be cancelled when we come i...

1 hour ago

Uphold Ghanas constitution – Akufo-Addo tells military Uphold Ghana’s constitution – Akufo-Addo tells military

1 hour ago

Techiman South election killings: Akufo-Addo has failed to apologise, compensate victims; I will investigate the incident — Mahama promises Techiman South election killings: Akufo-Addo has failed to apologise, compensate...

1 hour ago

Mahama vows to investigate 2020 Techiman South election killings Mahama vows to investigate 2020 Techiman South election killings

1 hour ago

NPP Polling Station Executives oppose Annoh Domprehs attempt to go unopposed NPP Polling Station Executives oppose Annoh Dompreh’s attempt to go unopposed

1 hour ago

Teacher Licensure Exam just a dubious ploy by Akufo-Addo to suppress teacher recruitment; must be abolished – NDC Teacher Licensure Exam just a dubious ploy by Akufo-Addo to suppress teacher rec...

1 hour ago

2024 election: The hardship in Ghana is unbearable; let's learn from our mistakes and vote wisely —Mahama to Ghanaians 2024 election: The hardship in Ghana is unbearable; let's learn from our mistake...

Just in....
body-container-line