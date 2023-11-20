Mahama vows to investigate 2020 Techiman South election killings

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured residents of Techiman South of a swift investigation into the 2020 election violence if he wins the 2024 polls.

The constituency witnessed two fatalities and six injuries due to a shooting incident during the 2020 elections.

During his tour of the Bono East Region as part of the “Building The Ghana We Want” tour, Mahama criticized the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government for allegedly failing to hold accountable those responsible for the deaths during the election.

He pledged that if the NDC secures victory in the upcoming polls, they will initiate a thorough investigation and ensure the prosecution of all parties involved.

John Mahama also reassured the public that if the NDC assumes power, they will prioritize justice for all victims and their families in such instances.

“We all know what happened here in 2020 which led to three of our people dying. When you are elected as president of a nation, you must be president for all. Since the incident happened here, the president and his appointees have failed to apologize for the incident.

“When a similar incident happened in Ejura, there was a commission of enquiry and compensation has already been paid to people but Techiman has been ignored. That is why when I am elected as president, I will investigate what happened here and ensure that those found culpable are punished and the right thing is done.”

-Citi Newsroom