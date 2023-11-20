24-hour economy: Mahama promises cheaper electricity for businesses

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has indicated that his vision to run a 24-hour economy in Ghana will not be compulsory.

However, the former President has promised that businesses that decided to buy into his vision will enjoy many benefits if he becomes President after the 2024 General Elections.

In addition to tax incentives, John Dramani Mahama has indicated that businesses will enjoy lower electricity tariffs.

“I envision a 24-hour economy where hospital facilities, filling stations, manufacturers, construction companies, garbage collection companies, mining and extractive industries, agro-processing, harbors and ports, financial services, and digital start-ups will operate a three-shift system 24/7 in an atmosphere of safety and security.

“This 24-hour economy I propose will be voluntary, it will not be imposed. Businesses will be encouraged to sign up with tax incentives provided for them and enhanced security and lower electricity tariffs after peak hours,” John Dramani Mahama said while speaking to Catholic Bishops in Sunyani on Saturday, November 18.

According to Mahama, special meters will be deployed to provide what is known as time-of-use tariffs to deliver cheaper power to such businesses during the hours of 10 am and 6am.

The 24-hour economy is expected to provide jobs for the unemployed in the country while improving production to boost Ghana's economy.