20.11.2023 Social News

Ghanaians have coexisted despite religious, political differences — NPC

By Dzifa Hukporti, ISD || Contributor
20.11.2023 LISTEN

As the country is getting into the 2024 General Elections year, the National Peace Council (NPC) has reminded political players that Ghanaians have coexisted peacefully despite differences in politics, religion and ethnicity.

“As a people, it is our responsibility to keep getting along and embracing our differences,” it noted.

In a statement, the NPC and its key partners, the Christian Council of Ghana, the Office of the National Chief Imam and the Catholic Bishops, noted with great concern certain insinuations and publications on electronic and social media that aim to inflame religious passion ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

It said, “Article 21(1)(c) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana recognises and protects the right of all persons to freely practice any religion and to manifest such practice.”

Article 21(3) also provides for and protects the rights of all Ghanaians to freely form or join political parties and to participate in political activities subject to the qualifications and laws as are necessary in a free and democratic society and consistent with the Constitution.

The statement requested all individuals and groups who are engaging in such insinuations and publications to refrain from such destructive missions as those actions tend to destroy the cherished pluralistic friendly society.

The NPC and its partners further urge all Ghanaians to expose such characters who have embarked on this slippery mission.

