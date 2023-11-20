Speaker Bagbin’s Cantonment residence sold without his knowledge — Dafeamekpor

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has disclosed that his official residence in Cantonment, Accra was sold without his knowledge.

MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, reported on social media that the Speaker revealed the Cantonments residence was secretly sold to a private developer while he was still living there.

The Lands Commission only discovered it when the developer went to register the property, according to the lawmaker’s social media post.

This was disclosed at the 2023 Speaker's Breakfast Forum which aims to consolidate ties between Parliament and civil society groups.

The forum held on Monday, November 20, with the theme 'Thirty Years of Parliamentary Democracy: Reflections on Citizen Engagement', brought together top officials to discuss strengthening partnerships for accountable governance.

"At today’s Speaker’s Breakfast Forum, Speaker Bagbin revealed that the Speaker’s Residence at Cantonments in Accra, was sold to a private Developer whilst he was in that residence. The Lands Commission discovered this only when the Developer went to register it. Unbelievable!!" Dafeamekpor posted on X.

Speaking at the Speaker's Breakfast Forum in Accra, Mr. Bagbin stated “Many of you don’t know that even the residence of the Speaker was almost sold to the private sector. Actually, it was given out. It was when they went to register that the Lands Commission identified that that was the residence of the Speaker. Luckily, I was inside, so it was saved.”