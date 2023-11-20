No one will drive Rolls Royce in my government while the people are hungry — Mahama

Former President John Mahama has painted a picture of a more modest and accountable government under his leadership should Ghanaians elect him in 2024.

Speaking on his "Building Ghana" tour, Mr. Mahama assured "things will never be the same" and "it's not going to be business as usual" if he wins the next election.

He promised that "anybody who comes to serve in our government must not be arrogant because you must be accountable to the people."

According to the 2024 NDC flagbearer, elected officials are meant to "serve the people not to lord over them."

On the type of leadership he envisions, Mr. Mahama said "In the next NDC government, we don’t want to see arrogance. The people are suffering and so you must be modest."

The one-time President noted, "We don’t want to see people driving Rose Royce and things when people can not get food to eat."

He stressed that public servants must "be modest in how you live" and "be willing to tell the truth and then finally you must be prepared to be held into account."