Things will not be the same, there won’t be arrogance in my next government — Mahama assures

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised Ghanaians a more accountable government that respects the demands and opinions of the electorate.

He promises that there will be no arrogance in his government if elected in 2024.

Speaking during his 'Building Ghana' tour, the NDC presidential candidate said "things will never be the same" under his leadership.

He stated, "It’s not going to be business as usual, I am not going to be the one who will tell you things I can not do."

Mr. Mahama further assured "Anybody who comes to serve in our government must not be arrogant because you must be accountable to the people. The people elected you to serve them not to lord it over them."

According to the former president, "In the next NDC government, we don’t want to see arrogance. The people are suffering and so you must be modest."

He added "We don’t want to see people driving Rolls Royce and things when people can not get food to eat. You must be modest in how you leave. You must be truthful."

Mr. Mahama assures that under his next administration, public servants "must be prepared to be held into account."

The opposition leader's remarks come amid complaints of high-handedness and lack of accountability under the current NPP government from some sections of Ghanaians.