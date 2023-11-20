A/R: Aputuogya gangsters arrested by Police from hideout after viral video

The two young men in the viral video threatening to stab anyone who refuses to surrender their belongings during a robbery attack have been arrested by Police.

This has been confirmed by the Ghana Police Service in a press release on Monday, November 20.

The two male armed robbers went viral over the weekend in a video where they were seen with knives and cutlasses.

After the attention of the Police was drawn to the video, it took the threats of the two who call themselves Aputuogya gangsters seriously and moved to cause their arrest.

“The Police, yesterday 19th November 2023, arrested two suspects, Kwame Sarpong and Ibrahim Mohammed who were seen in a viral video with machete and knives threatening to harm whoever will resist them during robberies.

“The two suspects, who call themselves Aputuogya gangsters were arrested at their hideout at Aputuogya and are currently in Police custody assisting investigations,” parts of a release from the Police said.