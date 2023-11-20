Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Aputuogya gangsters arrested by Police from hideout after viral video

Crime & Punishment AR: Aputuogya gangsters arrested by Police from hideout after viral video
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The two young men in the viral video threatening to stab anyone who refuses to surrender their belongings during a robbery attack have been arrested by Police.

This has been confirmed by the Ghana Police Service in a press release on Monday, November 20.

The two male armed robbers went viral over the weekend in a video where they were seen with knives and cutlasses.

After the attention of the Police was drawn to the video, it took the threats of the two who call themselves Aputuogya gangsters seriously and moved to cause their arrest.

“The Police, yesterday 19th November 2023, arrested two suspects, Kwame Sarpong and Ibrahim Mohammed who were seen in a viral video with machete and knives threatening to harm whoever will resist them during robberies.

“The two suspects, who call themselves Aputuogya gangsters were arrested at their hideout at Aputuogya and are currently in Police custody assisting investigations,” parts of a release from the Police said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Upper East Regional hospital to start dialysis services by end of 2023 — Medical Director Upper East Regional hospital to start dialysis services by end of 2023 — Medical...

58 minutes ago

'We're a nation in crisis' — Frank Adu, Alhassan Andani believe Ghana hasn't had leaders 'We're a nation in crisis' — Frank Adu, Alhassan Andani believe Ghana hasn't had...

58 minutes ago

It's panic response — Movement for Change dismisses NPP's expulsion letters It's panic response — Movement for Change dismisses NPP's expulsion letters

58 minutes ago

CETAG rejects Mahamas proposal to scrap Teacher Licensure Examination CETAG rejects Mahama’s proposal to scrap Teacher Licensure Examination

58 minutes ago

No need to rush approval of 2024 budget – Speaker Alban Bagbin No need to rush approval of 2024 budget – Speaker Alban Bagbin

58 minutes ago

The suspect being carried to a waiting taxi Kumasi: Police save man from lynching at Labour Roundabout

58 minutes ago

Mahamas decision to cancel Teacher licensure exams apt — Apaak Mahama’s decision to cancel Teacher licensure exams apt — Apaak

3 hours ago

NPP expels Buaben Asamoa, Hopeson Adorye two others over refusal to support Bawumia NPP expels Buaben Asamoa, Hopeson Adorye & two others over refusal to support Ba...

3 hours ago

AR: Aputuogya gangsters arrested by Police from hideout after viral video A/R: Aputuogya gangsters arrested by Police from hideout after viral video

3 hours ago

NPP govt focused on delivering for Ghanaians; wont be distracted by NDCs propaganda on road politics – NPP Germany NPP gov’t focused on delivering for Ghanaians; won’t be distracted by NDC’s prop...

Just in....
body-container-line