19.11.2023

NPA, GSA reviews national standards for gasoline

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has initiated steps to review the national standards for gasoline

The review will reduce the maximum allowable manganese level in regular gasoline from 18mg/l to 6mg/l and premium gasoline grade from 18mg/l to 2mg/l.

A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Directorate of NPA indicated that pending the completion of the review process, the NPA had directed that all new gasoline imports should comply with the proposed manganese standards of 6mg/l for regular gasoline and 2mg/l for premium gasoline grade.

The NPA has received complaints from some petroleum product consumers about the reduced performance of their vehicles which they attribute to fuel that they have purchased at some retail stations in Ghana.

The statement said the Authority had investigated the complaints.

It said all fuel consumed in the country meets the national standards for fuel specification set by the GSA.

"The Ghana motor gasoline standard (GS 140:2022) allows for some level of trace metals such as manganese up to 18 milligrams per litre (mg/l)," it said.

The statement said hitherto, fuels that were imported into the country had much lower levels of manganese.

However, in recent times, the fuels that have been imported have contained levels of manganese closer to the maximum allowable limit.

The statement noted that some car manufacturers particularly turbo engine vehicles, recommend the use of gasoline that does not contain harmful manganese-based fuel additives. For example, the Honda CRV 2017 Manual.

It said all the complaints that had come were from users of gasoline vehicles that were in the category of vehicles in which manufacturers recommend the use of gasoline that does not contain harmful manganese-based fuel additives.

The NPA assured the petroleum product consuming public that it is committed to protecting their interests.

Source: National Petroleum Authority

