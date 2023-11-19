Aggrieved Menzgold customers caution AG over disbursement of NAM1’s GH¢2.5million

Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Ghana, has urged the Attorney General to exercise extreme prudence in disbursing the GH¢2.5 million that Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), the embattled Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the defunct Menzgold company, handed over to the police for onward distribution to Menzgold clients.

In a petition dated November 17, the aggrieved customers implored the Attorney General to refrain from disbursing any funds to a purported list of names provided by NAM1, citing concerns over the credibility of the list and the potential for discrimination.

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, had previously disclosed on the floor of Parliament that NAM1 had indeed provided GH¢2.5 million to the authorities.

He further clarified that the money had been deposited in an exhibit account at the Bank of Ghana pending further instructions.

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Ghana, in its petition, cautioned the Attorney General “not to succumb to any pressure from NAM 1 nor any amorphous group to disburse the GH¢2.5 million paid by NAM1 to the so-called attached list since we cannot verify the credibility of the so-called names.”

The group further affirmed the coalition’s support for the initial decision taken by the Attorney General and the Ghana Police Service to retain the funds in the exhibit account, given the ongoing court proceedings related to the Menzgold case.

“We do agree with the initial decision taken by the Honourable Attorney General and Ghana Police authorities that the money be kept in the exhibit account since the matter is pending before the court.

Nana Appiah Mensah should never be allowed to determine who should be paid first or last. All customers are entitled to their money at the same time, and as a coalition, we will resist any attempt by NAM1 and his Menzgold to discriminate against customers in the matter of payment”, they stated in their petition.”

—citinewsroom