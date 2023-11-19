Modern Ghana logo
19.11.2023

Johnnie Hughes, 3fm and Tv3 honored at AMCHAM Awards

19.11.2023

The American Chamber of Commerce in Ghana (AMCHAM) has honored host of 3FM Sunrise morning show, Johnnie Beresford Hughes at their thanksgiving dinner and awards night in Accra.

The ace journalist was celebrated for his contribution and hardwork in promoting the business interests of the group. Other awardees on the night included 3fm, TV3.

Speaking at the ceremony, keynote speaker for the night and founder of Ashesi University, Patrick Awuah said it was important that Ghana does more to grow its economy through partnerships like the AMCHAM.

“Our country continues to make efforts to grow our economy and compete globally. In order to achieve this, we must be willing to make Ghana a business friendly space for investors. Our institutions must become stronger and embolden the confidence of the investors and companies”, Awuah said.

The The American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana, is the representative arm of U.S. businesses and subsidiaries voluntarily working to create an environment where business can thrive between Ghanaian and American communities.

AMCHAM promotes commercial, economic, educational, and cultural ties between the United States of America and the Republic of Ghana.

- 3news.com

