University of Ghana Medical Centre performs first ever off-pump heart surgery

University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) Heart Centre has successfully conducted the first-ever Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass (surgeries done on a beating heart) in Ghana.

The two patients are among six others who underwent complex cardiac surgical procedures at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

PROFILE OF PATIENTS

1. A 1.70-year-old retired teacher came with central chest pain radiating to the left shoulder, easy fatigability and palpitations.

Examination and investigations were consistent with severe triple vessel coronary disease (blocked arteries to the heart) affecting the left anterior descending artery, the circumflex artery and the right coronary artery.

RISK FACTORS

Hypertension, high cholesterol, cigarette smoking and family history of ischaemic heart disease.

Three-hour emergency surgery was conducted on a beating heart (OFF PUMP CORONARY ARTERY BYPASS GRAFT); THE FIRST TO BE CONDUCTED IN GHANA.

The left internal mammary artery was connected to the left anterior descending artery, reverse Saphenous graft to the circumflex and right coronary arteries respectively.

The patient was extubated 2 hours after surgery, spent 24 hours in the intensive care unit and was discharged on the 5th day.

2. A 67-year-old businesswoman came with chest pain, nausea, vomiting and diaphoresis and was rushed to the UGMC Heart Centre.

She was investigated and found to have severe two-vessel coronary artery disease.

RISK FACTORS-OBESITY, HYPERTENSION, HIGH CHOLESTEROL

She had the left internal mammary artery connected to the left anterior descending and reversed saphenous graft to the circumflex artery. She was also extubated 1 hour after surgery and discharged on the 5th day.

CARDIOTHORACIC SURGEONS WHO CONDUCTED THE OFF PUMP SURGERIES –

1.Prof Enoch Akowuah, 2. Dr Baffoe gyan, 3.Dr Gordon Offei-Larbi 4. Prof Andrew Owens Anaesthesia – Dr Ernest Ofosu Appiah

FACTS ABOUT CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE

Risk factors are grouped into modifiable and non-modifiable factors.

Modifiable risk factors-smoking (cigarettes, “shisha” and other tobacco products, increased alcohol intake, Diabetes, Hypertension,poor dietary habits (eating junk foods, late eating etc)

Obesity/Dyslipidemia, stress, physical inactivity, increased levels of high sensitive C-reactive proteins, homocysteinemia.

Non-modifiable risk factors-advanced age after 65 years, family history, Male gender.

SOME PREVENTIVE MEASURES AGAINST CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE

-Screening and routine check-ups -Quit smoking /alcohol intake -Regular exercise 20 minutes at least 3 times a week

-Keep your weight within the normal range on a Body Mass Index (BMI) chart. If you’re overweight, losing just 5 percent to 10 percent of your current weight will lower your risk of developing coronary artery disease

-Control of blood pressure and blood sugars for persons diagnosed with hypertension and Diabetes – Healthy dietary habits.