Dokyiwa Community JHS bids farewell to retiring headmistress After 40years Of Service

A farewell ceremony has been held in Obuasi for Mrs. Veronica Nti Anokye, the outgoing headmistress of the Dokyiwa Community JHS who is retiring from the service after serving for 40 years.

Mrs. Nti Anokye's term as headmistress officially ended after running the school as headmistress for six years.

She began her work albeit as a non-professional teacher at Fumso Primary school in the Adansi Asokwa district where she taught for a year before proceeding to Bobriase L/A Primary school and the Kwapia-Wioso- Patakro R/C Primary school.

At the colorful durbar to celebrate her achievements, students past, present as well as teachers, members of the community, and officials from the Obuasi Municipal Education Directorate came together to bid farewell to her.

Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the event, the Outgoing headmistress of Dokyiwa Community JHS recounted her time at the school and acknowledged all those who have encouraged her to achieve these remarkable heights stressing that her achievements are attributable to her love for children and her quest to oversee the development of children.

She remarked that her perseverance and hardwork are her trump card which has helped her to deliver on her mandate as a teacher and headmistress. She implored other teachers to put the interest of the children first and make the welfare of the children their topmost priority.

“I have always said that teaching is a calling. You must be ready for the challenges and strive to make the lives of students better. There a re a lot of blessings in that," he stated.

The Municipal Director of Education George Alfred Koomson who was the guest of honor commended Mrs. Nti Anokye for her leadership qualities and efforts to position the Dokyiwa school as one of the promising schools in the Municipality, as the first headteacher of the school.

He said every worker whether in the public or private sector must aspire to reach the height of their careers. He said promotion at the workplaces are gained after demonstrable hardwork and perseverance.

Mr. Koomson further admonished workers to plan towards their pension by making good investments. " We must not lose sight of the fact that we will one day go on pension but to have a smooth pension period, there is the need to make proper investments towards it now," he stated.

Dennis Oteng, a teacher of the Dokyiwa Community JHS commended Madam Veronica Nti Anokye for her leadership qualities and described her as a unifier.

He said as the first Headteacher of the school, she has successfully rallied the teachers together which has culminated in the enviable achievements the school has chalked in academics and other extra curricular activities.

Faustilove Appiah- Kanin, the Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Obuasi West constituency also praised the outgoing headmistress for leading an exemplary life and her role in contributing to the development of education in the Obuasi Municipality.

She encouraged up and coming teachers to emulate her professionalism and hardwork and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of school children.

Mrs. Veronica Nti Anokye is a mother of four, a former student of St Monicas Teachers training college and the University of Education Winneba.