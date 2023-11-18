Tribute to my dad, Mr. John Patrick Sakpatey, an icon who left vacuum in us

18.11.2023 LISTEN

Dad! There are no words enough to describe how amazing you were, but you were a man and a father like no other, if love, humility and compassion had a form in human then it was you, you were an icon worthy of emulation, a true definition of what a family should be like. You were a hero, a strong support system, a hardworking and strong individual who was always there for your family. Family meant so much to you. You never traveled or left home for long time. You were selfless, you lived for others and always willing to help, you were highly principled and stood firm for what you believed was in general interest of everyone.

Yet, its been eight months now since I last saw you. My heart still cries even today. On May 10, 2023, you left this life. It seems so fresh to us, but that day in May will never be forgotten, just as you will never be forgotten. You are in my heart, my mind, my thoughts and, yes, even in my prayers. I miss you so much, Daddy. My heart still breaks each day. Oh, how I miss you so much, Daddy!

I know you have been with me throughout my life; in fact, you have been with all of us. I have sat beside you more than once - yes, we have talked (lol), traveled, even argued a little - and I felt your hand on my shoulder when things got tough to deal with. I heard your words of encouragement, and I even heard your scolding (lol).

Yes, Dad, I do love you, as we all do. I miss you terribly, but we know in our hearts you are happy.

We only have memories of all the good times we spent together, but your spirit will live on in our hearts.

When I first gave you three titles; "Togbui ɖa ŋku ɖi I", "Togbui Kpɔe kple ŋku I", and "Togbui mi nɔ egblɔm I" you gladly accepted it. You asked me the reason, and I said to you, I needed to give meaning to your life.

You watch quietly and never rushed your decisions. You maintained your quite and preferred peace.

I recollect vividly what you shared with me while was with you for funeral at home.

You ​​brought so much joy to this family - more than you will ever know. You would be so very proud of your grandchildren, just like you wished for them. They will miss your calls, the night conversations before sleep.

I know you are watching over us as you always did. Your family will never let your spirit die.

You guide us day in and day out, and for that I thank you once again for the strength you have given all of us to face life as it comes. We will meet again one day, but once we we together again, it will be a celebration of love.

You are in my heart, and you always will be, for life just is not the same without you.

God only knows - and I know and you know - how much this family needs you even as day passes. You would not be so happy if you knew how much we do need you and what each of us is facing without your strength, yet somehow I know you know exactly what is going on. Just pray for us all still here on Earth.

I am just so thankful I was lucky enough to have you for all those wonderful years and that we shared so . I do still remember the last day we saw each other and the encouragement.

You are our guardian angel, Daddy. We miss you very much. God bless you, Dad, and rest in peace till we meet again in heaven. It will be such a rejoicing day, Daddy; I know how much you loved being with family, especially during the holidays. God bless you, Daddy. There is not a day that goes by that I don't think of you; my heart just breaks, and I'll always be your dear Charlie (Son).

I miss you terribly. You are never out of my heart. You were the most important part of my entire life, and there is no one like you. Bless me to spend the rest of my life without you.

Missing you sooo much.

With love,

My beloved father,

My beloved father,

Your dear Charlie.