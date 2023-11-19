Chief appeals for REGSEC intervention to control Fulani nomad’s invasion

Odomfour Dr Kwasi Apraku III, the Paramount Chief of the Odomase Number Two Traditional Area on Friday called on the Bono Regional Security Council to intervene to control the invasion of Fulani nomads in the area.

He said the herdsmen and their unscrupulous cattle grazing activities, threatened the peace and security of the area, and asked the Council to act expeditiously, before the situation gets out hand.

In an interview with the media at Odomase, the Sunyani West Municipal capital, Odomfour Dr Apraku said the herdsmen had not only invaded the local coqmmunities, with the Adoe community worst affected, but they had also entered into, and grazing a forest reserve in the area.

The Paramount Chief expressed worry that the nomads were causing extensive destruction to farms and other properties in the local communities, saying the traditional council continued to receive complaints from the farmers.

Odomfour Dr Apraku III indicated that tension was boiling up among the local farmers due to the activities of the herdsmen, saying if the matter was not resolved immediately, it could lead to disaster.