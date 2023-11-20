Labor Department presents start-up kits to 17 soap makers

The Labour Department with support from the German Technical Cooperation GIZ has presented start-up kits to 17 beneficiaries trained in soap making and cosmetology under the Adwumaye Skills Training Program in Atebubu.

The recipients constitute the last batch of 61 beneficiaries trained in satellite dish installation, catering, beads and soap making as well as cosmetology. They were supported to enable them set up their own businesses.

According to Mr. Christopher Nafo, GIZ Technical Advisor on the Support to Private and Financial Sector in Ghana Project, the initiative which is running in the Bono East, Bono and Ahafo regions as well as Accra and Kumasi aims at providing alternative employment opportunities for the people to help curb irregular migration.

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal Labour Officer Mr. Jethro Agenda urged beneficiaries to put the items to good use so that others can also benefit from it.

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Edward Owusu stressed the importance of the private sector in job creation and said government will continue to engage other stakeholders to provide job opportunities for the people.

Beneficiary soap makers received a number of items including: weighing scales, foamer bottles, liquid dye, assorted oils and chemicals whiles their cosmetology counterparts took home make up bags, facial wipes, eye shadow and foundation mixing palettes, make up brush sets and liquid liners among others.

The beneficiaries who expressed their gratitude to their benefactors promised to put the items to good use so they can employ others in their communities.