Achieving Net Zero by 2050 is impossible — New Book

20.11.2023 LISTEN

Inspired by his concern about the lack of honesty and action by governments towards climate change, Professor Malcolm Prowle has hinted in his new book: "Global Climate Change" that achieving Net Zero by 2050 is impossible.

Professor Malcolm Prowle a former scientist, now an expert in economics and finance, and advisor to the World Bank, United Nations and others presents an honest analysis of the climate catastrophe and the radical changes and actions needed to reverse the adverse impact of climate change.

In a press release, Professor Prowle said "Climate change is the greatest challenge facing humanity in its history. Nationally and internationally, governments have been working for decades towards achieving net zero by 2050 to stop global warming, but analysis of available evidence strongly suggests that this aim just will not be achieved, and global temperatures will continue to rise."

Highlighting the role of governments, professor Prowle said: "At some time in the future, governments will need to take more radical actions to curtail global warming. These will involve population control, reduced consumption and new economic models not fixated with GDP growth. It is insufficient just to give people the impression that all they need to do is to switch to an electric car, recycle their plastic bottles and eat a bit more vegan food. The actions really needed are far more radical and would revolutionise our lives and our societies.

“The existence of strong climate denial lobbies in many countries also inhibit progress towards net zero. Many of these lobbies represent vested interests in avoiding climate change mitigation actions (e.g., fossil fuel industries), whilst too much reliance is being placed on the development of technological solutions (nuclear fusion, carbon capture, sodium batteries etc) which may not happen at all or may be too late.”

The new book: Global Climate Change. Subtitled ‘A realistic view of the future – we face disaster, and it will be our fault’- is for readers interested in having a better understanding of the nature and causes of climate change and a consideration of whether the measures being taken by Governments will succeed. The book argues that success is very unlikely and that, in the future, to prevent a catastrophe, more radical and uncomfortable actions will be needed (particularly by governments and people in richer countries).These actions must involve reduced consumption of the Earth’s scare resources and protection of its environment. Unless humanity mends its ways then global temperature rises will become even greater, such that much of the Earth becomes uninhabitable. According to George Monbiot: “The Earth is in a death spiral. It will take radical action to save us.”

In July 2023, large parts of the world faced record high temperatures, on land and in the sea. Just one more item on a long list of warning signs about what is happening to the climate. Global warming and climate change are now the biggest challenges ever to face humanity.