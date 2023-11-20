College of Health Sciences confers degree on 13 beneficiaries of MTN Bright Scholarship

The College of Health Sciences of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has conferred degrees on 13 beneficiaries of the MTN Bright Scholarship.

They were part of a total number of 1,279 undergraduate students of the School of Medicine and Dentistry, School of Public Health and School of Veterinary Medicine, who turned up at the 57th graduation ceremony, held at the great hall of KNUST on Thursday, 16th November, 2023 for the award after satisfying all requirements.

Albert Kwaku Boahin, one of the 13 beneficiaries (School of Medicine and Dentistry) emerged as the Best Graduating Student, MBCHB, medicine and surgery.

The message on his certificate of achievement signed jointly by the Provost for the College of Health Sciences, Prof. Christian Agyare and the Dean for the School of Medicine and Dentistry, Prof. Akwasi Antwi-Kusi reads,"...Your hard work, determination and commitment to academic excellence have enabled you to achieve this significant milestone, and the College of Health Sciences is proud to recognize your achievement".

According to Robbert Kuzoe, Senior Manager, MTN Ghana Foundation, a total of 30 beneficiaries will graduate across the country this year 2023 alone.

TESTIMONY

Sharing his testimony on the Bright Scholarship, Emmanuel Koomson-Doctor of Pharmacy narrated that after earning an admission to study Doctor of Pharmacy at KNUST, his parents looking at the situation said "It will be too troublesome for them to get money" to finance him.

"So within me, I was like let me relax and try again next year," he recalled in an interview with the media on the sidelines of the ceremony.

He mentioned that, days later, a friend sent him a link to the MTN Bright Scholarship. "So I applied".

Koomson said he later received a call from an unknown number, " telling me he is from MTN and that I have to come to Accra for an interview. So I asked permission from my Boss at an internship at Akim Oda... After a week or so, I received a call that I have successfully gained the scholarship. The joy for me and my parents was very massive."

Emmanuel Koomson continued in his testimony, saying " since then, I didn't have to call my parents for any fees or anything.

"Every semester, my school fees were paid by MTN including hostel fees. They used to give us stipends every semester.

"So the scholarship really took a burden off my parents. It was really a game-changer. It has really been helpful.

"The message I have for MTN is that 'God bless you so much'. In fact if it had not been for you, I wouldn't know where I would have been right now because they paid my fees from 2nd year to the 6th year without asking me for anything...God bless MTN Ghana. Long live MTN Ghana".

Speaking to the media, Robert Kuzoe, Senior Manager for MTN Ghana Foundation charged beneficiaries to use what they have achieved to impact their society.