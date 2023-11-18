Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Chief Justice orders closure of courts in Ada over water crisis

Headlines Chief Justice orders closure of courts in Ada over water crisis
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has directed the closure of circuit and district courts in Ada due to the water crisis that has affected the town in recent weeks.

The Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela C.A. Koranteng (JA), explained in a public notice that the decision was reached following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam, which has interrupted the supply of water to Ada and other areas affected by the spillage.

The Volta River Authority commenced the controlled spillage of excess water from the dam on September 15, 2023, stating that it was to protect the banks of the dam from breaking.

Many communities within the Lower Volta area were significantly affected by the spillage.

According to the Judicial Secretary, the courts will remain closed until November 30, when an assessment will be conducted to determine whether they will reopen or remain closed.

Below is the full public notice.
TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ADA COURTS
The attention of the Honourable Lady Chief Justice has been drawn to a general water crises being faced by the residents of Ada as a result of the spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam and which has affected the operations of the Circuit and District Courts, Ada.

In view of the foregoing, the Honourable Lady Chief Justice has decided to close the Circuit and District Courts, Ada, until 30th November 2023. The situation will be assessed thereafter for further action.

The public is hereby duly notified.
—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP govts 2024 budget is cheap sloganeering – Sammy Gyamfi NPP govt’s 2024 budget is cheap sloganeering – Sammy Gyamfi

2 hours ago

Let the public know what you do to bad Judicial staff — Apremdo Chiefquizzes CJ  Let the public know what you do to "bad" Judicial staff — Apremdo Chief quizzes...

2 hours ago

WNR: Sefwi-Wiawso traditional council lifts ban on funerals WN/R: Sefwi-Wiawso traditional council lifts ban on funerals

2 hours ago

Chief Justice orders closure of courts in Ada over water crisis Chief Justice orders closure of courts in Ada over water crisis

2 hours ago

Final funeral rites for late Theresa Kufuor to be held in Kumasi today Final funeral rites for late Theresa Kufuor to be held in Kumasi today

2 hours ago

Media General hot over insulting Bawumia Cartoon, apologises Media General hot over insulting ‘Bawumia Cartoon’, apologises

2 hours ago

Body of late Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena lands in Ghana Body of late Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena lands in Ghana

2 hours ago

Ghana must be economic hub in West Africa – Economist Ghana must be economic hub in West Africa – Economist

6 hours ago

Liberia's President George Weah L and opposition leader Joseph Boakai R. By AHMAD GHARABLI, SEYLLOU AFPFile Liberian President George Weah concedes poll defeat to ex VP Boakai

Just in....
body-container-line