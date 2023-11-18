Modern Ghana logo
The extreme extent of attack, lawlessness against Electrochem needless and impeding the state's progress — Atta-Akyea to Ada residents

The Chairman of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta-Akyea, has decried what he labels as lawless attempts to undermine the progress of Electrochem Ghana, a salt mining firm operating in the Ada area.

Atta-Akyea urged the residents to refrain from activities that hinder the company's operations, emphasizing the need for collaboration to ensure both community development and economic growth.

The conflict between the Ada residents and Electrochem Ghana reached a critical point on November 6, resulting in the tragic death of one person in Toflokpo, with several others sustaining injuries during a shooting incident.

In reaction to the escalating tensions, Parliament initiated an investigation to seek a lasting solution to the dispute.

During a committee visit to the salt mining site at Songor, Atta-Akyea expressed his determination to address what he considers anti-progress elements.

He condemned the notion that some individuals are willing to resort to criminal activities, including violence and even murder, to obstruct the efforts of an investor aiming to improve the community's well-being.

"My pain is hearing that there are some people who believe that if they don’t undermine this enterprise with our personal interest, they won’t be happy.

“It also means that if we should just put together a very vile conspiracy and commit some crimes and even kill somebody, that is their pleasure. We cannot have that lawlessness, undermining an undertaking that can bless the entire country," Atta-Akyea declared.

He further cautioned those opposing the development, stating, "I am using this opportunity to sound a note of caution to those who believe that this whole Ada traditional area should not improve - when you have an investor who wants to improve the lot of the people."

In reaction to the situation, the Mines and Energy Committee, represented by Ranking Member John Jinapor, pledged to take steps to ensure a win-win situation for the parties.

Mr Jinapor emphasized the committee's commitment to fostering a peaceful and business-friendly atmosphere that accommodates the interests of both the residents and the mining company.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

Page: GideonAffulAmoako

