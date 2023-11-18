Modern Ghana logo
WN/R: Sefwi-Wiawso traditional council lifts ban on funerals

18.11.2023

The Sefwi-Wiawso traditional council in the Western North Region has lifted a ban placed on the holding of funerals due to the celebration of this year’s Elluo Festival in the area.

The ban took effect from October 19 to pave way for the commencement of the 2023 Elluo festival which officially ended on Thursday, November 16.

A statement signed by Nana Elluo Panyin III, the Gyedomhene of the Council and Secretary to the central planning committee for the festival, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said “The ban on funerals placed by Sefwi-Wiawso traditional council as a result of the 2023 Elluo festival, has been lifted hence funeral rites can go ahead in any part of the Sefwi-Wiawso traditional area.”

Nana Panyin III on behalf of the central planning committee, commended sponsors of the festival for their support and the President of Ghana for gracing the grand durbar.

He expressed appreciation to residents for adhering strictly to the directive throughout the stipulated period.

GNA

