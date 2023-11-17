Licensure exams needless; I’ll cancel it – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has vowed to cancel the teacher licensure exams if he becomes president again.

He believes the teacher certification programme is unnecessary and should not have been introduced because, in his opinion, teachers already take such exams at every stage of their training.

Speaking at Wenchi in the Bono Region as part of his Building Ghana Tour, the former president indicated that, “This is unnecessary. In our next administration, we will cancel the licensure exams.”

This is not the first time Mr. Mahama has made such a promise.

In his 2020 manifesto, Mahama promised to abolish the exams, which he says deny several qualified teachers the opportunity to be employed by the government.

“We will abolish the obnoxious licensure exams for teacher trainees and restore the automatic employment of teacher trainee graduates. Let me state unequivocally that no teacher trainee graduate will be denied posting or employment under the next Mahama government.”