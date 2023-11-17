Modern Ghana logo
17.11.2023 Education

Ghana failed to meet minimum international benchmark for financing education – EduWatch

17.11.2023 LISTEN

The Africa Education Watch contends that government’s 2024 budget falls short of the minimum international benchmark for financing education.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Education Policy Research and Advocacy Organisation pointed out that the budget statement fails to allocate appropriate funds to the education sector, jeopardizing Ghana’s efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal Four (SDG4) aimed at inclusive, equitable quality education, and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“Once again, Ghana has failed to meet the minimum international benchmarks for financing education. The declining proportion of the national budget allocated to the education sector will negatively affect Ghana's attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals 4 targets by 2030,” Africa Education Watch stated.

The organization also observed that Ghana’s economy has quadrupled over the past seven years and is projected to further increase in 2024.

“However, as the economy expands, education's share of GDP continues to decline,” it added.

EduWatch urged the government to reset public education financing protocols to enhance the supply of globally competitive human capital needed for economic development.

“The government must prioritise spending efficiency and equitable spending in the education sector to achieve universal and equitable access to high-quality public education with relevant outcomes across all levels,” it added.

-citinewsroom

