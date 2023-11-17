Decline in living standards will drive NDC to win power from NPP in 2024 – EIU Report

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has projected that power will change from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In its projection, EIU said the transfer of power will be largely due to the decline in the living standards of the citizenry and the limited job opportunities in the country.

“Ghana is likely to experience a transfer of power from the ruling New Patriotic Party to the opposition National Democratic Congress, largely driven by declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services,” the EIU explained.

The report also forecasts a win for Cyril Ramaphosa in the next election of South Africa

“In South Africa, we expect the African National Congress (ANC), led by Cyril Ramaphosa, the country's president, to win the legislative election in 2024 by a narrow margin, but there is a strong possibility that the party will fall short of the 50% mark needed for a majority.

“Under such circumstances, the ANC will try to co-opt some smaller parties, rather than the main opposition groups, to stay in power. The probability of a coalition will continue to rise as enduring socioeconomic challenges erode the ANC's support.

“An ongoing authoritarian crackdown in Tunisia will see the incumbent win a carefully managed presidential election in 2024, prompting further civil unrest," parts of the report shared.

Meanwhile, the EIU also forecasts that Africa will be the world's second-fastest-growing major region in 2024, just behind Asia, which will be propelled by China and India.