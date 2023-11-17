NDC is not like the NPP; we don’t promise when we know we can’t deliver – Mahama

17.11.2023 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to trust the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to deliver its promises should the party win the 2024 General Elections.

The flagbearer of the opposition NDC is currently in the Bono Region as part of his 'Building Ghana' tour.

Speaking to the Chiefs, elders, and people of Wenchi, John Dramani Mahama argued that the NDC is not like the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said, unlike the party in government, the NDC delivers when it makes any promise.

“We are not like them, we don't promise when we know we can't deliver, we don't just promise we keep them, NDC is the only development-oriented party. We have the experience and the people to do the work,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The former President is expected to tour other communities in various regions as part of his Building Ghana Tour this month.

He is attempting to convince the citizenry why the NDC should be voted to lead the country in the 2024 general elections.

In his bid to become president again, John Dramani Mahama faces strong competition from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, elected flagbearer of the NPP.