Social News Our protest comes off with or without police approval — Democracy Hub disregards attempted injunction
Organizers of the second edition of #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, Democracy Hub, have declared their intent to push ahead with planned demonstrations in December, despite an injunction filed by Ghana Police.

In a statement on Friday, November 17, the conveners of Democracy Hub said their protest comes off with or without police approval.

They affirmed that a calendar of events for the December protests will soon be released.

The police had sought to halt three separate protests scheduled between December 1 and 31, over security concerns.

This included a 31-day demonstration organized by Democracy Hub to call for President Akufo-Addo's resignation.

"While we respect the legal process and review the implications of this injunction, we wish to inform the public that the December protests will continue as planned," the group said in its statement.

Police spokesperson Juliana Obeng explained that assessments found that the overlapping timelines and locations of the three events "may endanger public safety."

She said police "conveyed security challenges" to organizers but they "disagreed with the police command's request to postpone."

Isaac Donkor
