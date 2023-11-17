Modern Ghana logo
You can't picket Jubilee House throughout December; do it after January 5 — Police tell 3 pressure groups

Headlines Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare

The Ghana Police Service has called for the postponement and relocation of three planned protests by pressure groups citing security concerns.

In a statement released on Friday, November 17, the police said they had received notices of planned demonstrations by Democracy Hub, Patriotic Hub and Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance between December 1, and 31, at the forefront of Jubilee House.

However, police spokesperson Superintendent Juliana Obeng noted that "the three special events, if held around if or at the forefront of the Jubilee House, and at the given time-lines, especially around the Christmas and New Year Festivities, may endanger public safety, public defense, public order, the running and delivery of essential services and violate the rights and freedoms of other persons among others."

She added that "The Police Command undertook a security threat assessment of the proposed common destination, overlapping timelines and conflicting objectives for the three planned demonstrations."

According to the statement, the police engaged with organizers and "conveyed the security challenges and concerns with the proposed location" and "urged the Organizers, in the interest public safety, public defense, public order, among others, to postpone the holding of their respective special events to any date after 5th January 2024."

However, the organizers "disagreed with the Police Command's request to postpone the special events to any date after 5th January, 2024. They also disagreed with the Police on the location and insisted on holding the special events around or at the forefront of the Jubilee House."

As a result, Superintendent Obeng said "Considering the disagreement on the matter, and the worrisome situation of there being three different groups intending to demonstrate at the same place, within the same time-frame and having conflicting objectives the Police Command, acting in accordance with the Public Order Act, resolved to refer the matters to the appropriate institution, to settle the disagreements and provide direction to the Police as well as the various Organizers."

The police have now taken the matter to the High Court for a ruling on prohibiting the planned protests at the stated time and location pending first hearing on Tuesday, November 21.

“Thus, on 15th November 2023, the Police Command filed an application at the High

Court seeking an order to prohibit the holding of the special events and successfully

served the various Organizers with the Court process. The application is slated for

hearing on Tuesday 21st November, 2023,” said the security body.

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

