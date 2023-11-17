Modern Ghana logo
I’m leaving Parliament because I’ve lost interest, I’m frustrated – Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has said he will not contest for reelection in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to Citi News, he explained that he has been frustrated after enduring so much pressure.

Citing the lack of protection from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye says he has lost interest in staying in Parliament.

“I am leaving Parliament because I am frustrated; the [political] parties do not protect the people they have [in Parliament]. So, you are subjected to so much pressure that, after a time, you lose interest because you don’t get the sort of environment to be able to harmonize the talents and competence you have,” the MP for Odododiodio Constituency said.

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye continued, “The attrition rate in Parliament is too high, and as such, people do not get the sort of experience they require to advance the work of Parliament. One of the gentlemen I admire so much since I entered that House in 2013 was Dr Osei Assibey. When I look at the work he does and how he comes out to analyze documents, I can see someone who spent time researching to be able to ask the necessary questions. The late Dr Akoto Osei was another when it came to drafting bills.”

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye first entered Parliament in 2013. At the time, he beat the NPP's Victor Okaikoi in the 2012 General Elections.

Since then, he has represented the people of Odododiodio Constituency and established himself as a force in NDC.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
