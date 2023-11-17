Modern Ghana logo
Preferring Bawumia over Mahama is a disgrace to the Christian faith – Yamin blasts Christian leaders

Headlines Joseph Yamin
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Joseph Yamin

National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin says he is disappointed in some Christian leaders who have visited and congratulated Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia following his election as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This comes after Christian leaders from the Central, Western, and Western North Regions called on the Vice President at his residence on Tuesday and Wednesday to congratulate and pray for him for after his election victory.

Speaking to Ultimate FM, Mr. Yamin said these Christian leaders are only visiting the Vice President to advance their political interests.

“Christians are supposed to speak to leadership, especially when leadership is not been truthful to its members, ever since Bawumia became vice president of the Republic, he has made promises and has never fulfilled any of them, these pastors have never seen anything wrong with the constant lies by Bawumia and they see nothing wrong with it and will shamelessly go and congratulate him.

“These are not men of God going to do the bidding of the faith they believe in, but rather, they are advancing their political interest,” Joseph Yamin said.

According to him, it is disgraceful that the Christian leaders have decided to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is a Muslim over John Dramani Mahama who is a Christian.

“I am so much disappointed in these Christian leaders who moved out there to congratulate Dr. Bawumia, I see nothing wrong with them going to congratulate him, but did they do that for their own brother in faith John Dramani Mahama when he was elected?

“Is it that they don’t share the ideology of the NDC or they don’t like the NDC as a political party and for that matter will rather prefer a Muslim to be their leader as against one of their own? It is so amazing and disgraceful to the faith that we believe in as Christians these pastors are not serving the interest of the God we serve but rather seeking their interest and advancing their political interest,” Joseph Yamin argued.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

