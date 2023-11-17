Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

GGSA launches 110th anniversary

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
Social News GGSA launches 110th anniversary
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, has charged the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) to make its presence felt more across the country.

At the launch of the Authority’s 110th anniversary in Accra, Mr Duker said the GGSA played a major role in the discovery of mineral resources in places like Obuasi, Tarkwa and Akwatia.

“The government recognises that, for GGSA to be more responsive and to enable it to contribute meaningfully to the developmental agenda of the government through the provision of up-to-date geoscientific data, there is the need to enact Legislative Instruments (LIs) to help operationalise the Ghana Geological Survey Authority Act, 2016 (Act 928),” he stated.

He urged the GGSA to strengthen its collaboration with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) through meaningful stakeholder engagement.

In his welcome address, the Director-General of GGSA, Mr Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle, disclosed that the anniversary celebration would feature a series of awareness creation activities like fora and international conferences.

Touching on the significant achievements of the Authority since its creation, he said it played a critical role in the acquisition of strategic national assets like the Akosombo Dam, Kpone Dam, Accra-Tema Motorway and Tema Harbour.

He also mentioned that the Authority has initiated the process of firming up a ten-year strategic plan to enable it to play its role effectively.

On his part, the Board Chair of GGSA, Mr P. Y. Amoako, said the role of the authority in geo-hazard mitigation has become increasingly crucial, especially in the era where climate change has become very topical.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta has mismanaged the economy, plunged the country into a self-inflicted debt crisis - Sammy Gyamfi Ken Ofori-Atta has mismanaged the economy, plunged the country into a self-infli...

2 hours ago

2024 polls: Mahama will beat Bawumia - EIU, Fitch Solutions 2024 polls: Mahama will beat Bawumia - EIU, Fitch Solutions

2 hours ago

Pressure groups to hold prayer protest against mining in forest reserves Pressure groups to hold prayer protest against mining in forest reserves

2 hours ago

Police retrieve body from Densu River Police retrieve body from Densu River

2 hours ago

GH8.4bn pumped into SHS education for 5.7million students — Ken Ofori-Atta GH¢8.4bn pumped into SHS education for 5.7million students — Ken Ofori-Atta

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gov't has improved quality of 350,000 LEAPers' lives with 1.2bn investment — Ken Ofori-Atta Akufo-Addo gov't has improved quality of 350,000 LEAPers' lives with ¢1.2bn inve...

2 hours ago

Court to beef up security during NAM1 trial after customers assault PRO Court to beef up security during NAM1 trial after customers assault PRO

2 hours ago

AR: Contractors have abandoned road projects due to upaid debts – Regional Minister A/R: Contractors have abandoned road projects due to upaid debts – Regional Mini...

2 hours ago

Whilst we're celebrating GHS1 trillion GDP another judgment debt is brewing — Bright Simons Whilst we're celebrating GHS1 trillion GDP another judgment debt is brewing — Br...

2 hours ago

Attrition rate in Parliament may get worse – ACEPA Attrition rate in Parliament may get worse – ACEPA

Just in....
body-container-line