GGSA launches 110th anniversary

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, has charged the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) to make its presence felt more across the country.

At the launch of the Authority’s 110th anniversary in Accra, Mr Duker said the GGSA played a major role in the discovery of mineral resources in places like Obuasi, Tarkwa and Akwatia.

“The government recognises that, for GGSA to be more responsive and to enable it to contribute meaningfully to the developmental agenda of the government through the provision of up-to-date geoscientific data, there is the need to enact Legislative Instruments (LIs) to help operationalise the Ghana Geological Survey Authority Act, 2016 (Act 928),” he stated.

He urged the GGSA to strengthen its collaboration with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) through meaningful stakeholder engagement.

In his welcome address, the Director-General of GGSA, Mr Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle, disclosed that the anniversary celebration would feature a series of awareness creation activities like fora and international conferences.

Touching on the significant achievements of the Authority since its creation, he said it played a critical role in the acquisition of strategic national assets like the Akosombo Dam, Kpone Dam, Accra-Tema Motorway and Tema Harbour.

He also mentioned that the Authority has initiated the process of firming up a ten-year strategic plan to enable it to play its role effectively.

On his part, the Board Chair of GGSA, Mr P. Y. Amoako, said the role of the authority in geo-hazard mitigation has become increasingly crucial, especially in the era where climate change has become very topical.