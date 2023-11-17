Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Majority of voters believe Ghana headed in the wrong direction – Global Info analytics

Headlines Majority of voters believe Ghana headed in the wrong direction – Global Info analytics
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The majority of voters in all regions have expressed their belief that Ghana is headed in the wrong direction.

This was contained in the latest October 2023 polls conducted by Global Info Analytics.

This raises concerns about the trajectory of the country as it approaches the 2024 elections.

In the North East Region, the proportion of those who feel Ghana is on the wrong path has seen a significant decline of 44 per cent.

Bono East, Upper West, and Western North regions also experienced a modest decrease of around 4 per cent, offering a nuanced perspective amidst the prevailing unease.

However, the overall trend suggests a worsening situation in key regions.

Bono, Northern, and Western regions have witnessed a substantial increase in the proportion of voters who believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, with jumps of 46 per cent, 17 per cent, and 22 per cent, respectively.

This data underscores the depth of concern among citizens in these areas.

With the 2024 elections on the horizon, the October 2023 polls are emerging as crucial indicators that could shape the political landscape.

For the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), there is a pressing need for these poll numbers to move in a positive direction if they are to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

The public sentiment reflected in these polls will likely serve as a barometer for the party's chances in the 2024 electoral race.

As the nation grapples with divergent views on its direction, political analysts and party strategists will closely monitor these trends to understand the pulse of the electorate.

The outcome of the 2024 elections could be heavily influenced by the ability of political leaders to address the concerns voiced by citizens across the regions.

-classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

The exhibits Two ladies arrested at ‘wee’ base

2 hours ago

Majority of voters believe Ghana headed in the wrong direction – Global Info analytics Majority of voters believe Ghana headed in the wrong direction – Global Info ana...

2 hours ago

Revoke L.I. 2462 E.I. 144 to prohibit mining in all forest reserves — Ant-galamsey coalition, OG to Parliament Revoke L.I. 2462 & E.I. 144 to prohibit mining in all forest reserves — Ant-gala...

2 hours ago

Oguaa residents unhappy with 2024 budget silence on Airport and Harbour Oguaa residents unhappy with 2024 budget silence on Airport and Harbour

2 hours ago

AR: Contractor abandons Kumasi Airport, Central Market projects over unpaid debt A/R: Contractor abandons Kumasi Airport, Central Market projects over unpaid deb...

3 hours ago

One dead in gory accident at Offinso One dead in gory accident at Offinso

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama should have implemented 24-hour economy in first term if he can do it — R...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Directorleft and former President John Dramani Mahama 24-hour Economy: Mahama must first outline his enabling plans — Richard Ahiagbah

4 hours ago

We hope your policies focus on Ghanaians welfare — Aggrieved Menzgold customers to Bawumia We hope your policies focus on Ghanaians’ welfare — Aggrieved Menzgold customers...

4 hours ago

IMF bailout is hinged on govts local programme – Information Minister IMF bailout is hinged on govt’s local programme – Information Minister

Just in....
body-container-line