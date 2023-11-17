A/R: Jurors call off strike after meeting with Chief Justice

Jurors in the Ashanti region have called off their strike after meeting with the Chief Justice.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has assured them of taking measures to avoid undue delay of their allowances.

The jurors absent themselves from court since November 6 to demand for payment of their 15 months' allowance arrears.

Addressing the jurors at the Court of Appeal complex in Kumasi , Justice Torkornoo noted “whilst it is not unusual for allowances in public service to come late, we will take steps to do whatever we need to do to make sure that we don't allow it to come later”.

The Chief Justice however implored the jurors to appreciate the burden of the country and serve to expedite justice delivery.

“For those of you who work in the public sector, you're receiving your salaries. Ghana is paying you for whichever institution you're working then Ghana will give you more money for coming here, and ypu say you won't come here because your allowance has delayed? I put it to you that this is not fair. We should do some balancing and be fair to our nation. Think of the remand prisoners. Think of the cost in bringing people to court. Think of those who are on bail, the trauma of having to keep coming to court. Think of all these people. So, come back to work tomorrow”

Foreman General of jurors in Ashanti, Albert Ackah told the media after the engagement that “we have agreed to resume our services. We are excited with her resolve to ensure our allowances are paid on time. This was what we were expecting long ago. For travelling all the way to Kumasi to engage us, that alone is a relief. So on Monday, we are coming to court”

-3news.com