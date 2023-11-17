Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Scrapping subsidies on agric inputs a recipe for disaster – Eric Opoku

General News Scrapping subsidies on agric inputs a recipe for disaster – Eric Opoku
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ranking Member on the Food and Agriculture Committee of Parliament, Eric Opoku, has accused the government of scrapping subsidies on agricultural inputs with the introduction of the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs policy.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in the presentation of the 2024 budget, said the second phase of the PFJ would facilitate credit guarantees for aggregators to procure improved seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides and supply them on zero-interest credit terms to vegetable farmers in the short term.

Speaking to journalists, Eric Opoku says the removal of subsidies on agricultural inputs by the government is a looming disaster for the sector.

“The first thing that they have done with PFJ 2.0 is to remove subsidies on agricultural inputs, and I tell you that is a disaster. As we speak, food prices are skyrocketing with a 51.9 percent food inflation even with subsidies; now what will happen if you withdraw the subsidies?”

He added that the government’s announcement “to provide interest-free loans to aggregators for them to buy the [farming] input, deliver it to the farmers and take chits for submission to the Finance Ministry for them to be paid is an avenue for corruption.”

Top Stories

2 hours ago

The exhibits Two ladies arrested at ‘wee’ base

2 hours ago

Majority of voters believe Ghana headed in the wrong direction – Global Info analytics Majority of voters believe Ghana headed in the wrong direction – Global Info ana...

2 hours ago

Revoke L.I. 2462 E.I. 144 to prohibit mining in all forest reserves — Ant-galamsey coalition, OG to Parliament Revoke L.I. 2462 & E.I. 144 to prohibit mining in all forest reserves — Ant-gala...

2 hours ago

Oguaa residents unhappy with 2024 budget silence on Airport and Harbour Oguaa residents unhappy with 2024 budget silence on Airport and Harbour

2 hours ago

AR: Contractor abandons Kumasi Airport, Central Market projects over unpaid debt A/R: Contractor abandons Kumasi Airport, Central Market projects over unpaid deb...

3 hours ago

One dead in gory accident at Offinso One dead in gory accident at Offinso

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama should have implemented 24-hour economy in first term if he can do it — R...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Directorleft and former President John Dramani Mahama 24-hour Economy: Mahama must first outline his enabling plans — Richard Ahiagbah

4 hours ago

We hope your policies focus on Ghanaians welfare — Aggrieved Menzgold customers to Bawumia We hope your policies focus on Ghanaians’ welfare — Aggrieved Menzgold customers...

4 hours ago

IMF bailout is hinged on govts local programme – Information Minister IMF bailout is hinged on govt’s local programme – Information Minister

Just in....
body-container-line