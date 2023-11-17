One dead in gory accident at Offinso

17.11.2023 LISTEN

One person has been confirmed dead with many others in critical condition following a gory accident at Offinso-Adukro in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, yet to be identified reportedly lost his head when a motorcycle he was riding collided with a DAF Cargo Truck with registration number GT-7459-U

The injured persons have been rushed to the Offinso-Maase Hospital receiving treatment.

Some residents in the area revealed to this reporter that the fatal accident occurred on the evening of Thursday, November 17.

Narrating the incident, one of the residents, Mr Daniel Offei said the two accident victims who were on a motorbike tried to overtake but ended up colliding with the cargo truck.

"The two together with their motorbike bike were trapped under the truck after the collision, it took residents in the area to help rescue them, but one had already lost his head due to the heavy clash," he stated.

The other who was gasping for breath was immediately sent to the hospital for medical attention.