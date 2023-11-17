Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
17.11.2023 Social News

One dead in gory accident at Offinso

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
One dead in gory accident at Offinso
17.11.2023 LISTEN

One person has been confirmed dead with many others in critical condition following a gory accident at Offinso-Adukro in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, yet to be identified reportedly lost his head when a motorcycle he was riding collided with a DAF Cargo Truck with registration number GT-7459-U

The injured persons have been rushed to the Offinso-Maase Hospital receiving treatment.

Some residents in the area revealed to this reporter that the fatal accident occurred on the evening of Thursday, November 17.

Narrating the incident, one of the residents, Mr Daniel Offei said the two accident victims who were on a motorbike tried to overtake but ended up colliding with the cargo truck.

"The two together with their motorbike bike were trapped under the truck after the collision, it took residents in the area to help rescue them, but one had already lost his head due to the heavy clash," he stated.

The other who was gasping for breath was immediately sent to the hospital for medical attention.

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

The exhibits Two ladies arrested at ‘wee’ base

45 minutes ago

Majority of voters believe Ghana headed in the wrong direction – Global Info analytics Majority of voters believe Ghana headed in the wrong direction – Global Info ana...

45 minutes ago

Revoke L.I. 2462 E.I. 144 to prohibit mining in all forest reserves — Ant-galamsey coalition, OG to Parliament Revoke L.I. 2462 & E.I. 144 to prohibit mining in all forest reserves — Ant-gala...

45 minutes ago

Oguaa residents unhappy with 2024 budget silence on Airport and Harbour Oguaa residents unhappy with 2024 budget silence on Airport and Harbour

45 minutes ago

AR: Contractor abandons Kumasi Airport, Central Market projects over unpaid debt A/R: Contractor abandons Kumasi Airport, Central Market projects over unpaid deb...

1 hour ago

One dead in gory accident at Offinso One dead in gory accident at Offinso

1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama should have implemented 24-hour economy in first term if he can do it — R...

1 hour ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Directorleft and former President John Dramani Mahama 24-hour Economy: Mahama must first outline his enabling plans — Richard Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

We hope your policies focus on Ghanaians welfare — Aggrieved Menzgold customers to Bawumia We hope your policies focus on Ghanaians’ welfare — Aggrieved Menzgold customers...

2 hours ago

IMF bailout is hinged on govts local programme – Information Minister IMF bailout is hinged on govt’s local programme – Information Minister

Just in....
body-container-line