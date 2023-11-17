Politics of comparison has amounted to nothing but mediocrity; it must stop – Fifi Kwetey

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has kicked against the politics of comparison between the country's two largest political parties.

He has argued that politics, where the NDC compares its achievement to that of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has not helped the country to develop.

While making the case that such a style of politicking only amounts to mediocrity, Fifi Kwetey has admonished the Ghanaian youth to rise up and demand better from the NDC and the NPP.

“Over the last 66 years as a country, we have made efforts. It is obvious that some progress has been made. It’s obvious that much more could have been achieved. Now in order to be able to go to that next level, there is the need for you young people to once again make a critical demand of the two major political parties. Demand the two political parties to stop the politics of comparison which really has amounted to nothing but mediocrity,” Fifi Kwetey said.

The NDC General Secretary continued, “To simply rise above the politics that said you constructed one school and I have constructed two and therefore I’m better. We need to take politics to that next level where it is not an issue if you have done one and I have done two and therefore I’m better. But this is what the Ghana dream is and Ghana’s dream is to have a nation that is great and strong. A nation that has the capacity to fight for what is right to ensure that the oppressor’s rule is over. How are we matching up to that expectation? That is the politics we need to have.”