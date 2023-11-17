Aggrieved Menzgold customers congratulate Bawumia on NPP flagbearer win

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold (CACM) has congratulated Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his election as the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 general elections.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 17, the CACM expressed hope that the upcoming campaign will focus on promoting national unity and inclusive development for all Ghanaians.

"We wish to congratulate His Excellency Dr. Mahamud Bawumia Vice President on his election as the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 polls," said Fred Forson, Convener and PRO of CACM.

"As CACM, it is our expectation that next election will evolve ideas and messaging that will make provision for the welfare of all Ghanaians irrespective of socio-political background and that this democracy will fulfil the dreams of our forebearers," he added.

The group made up of thousands of Ghanaians who invested their funds in Menzgold, a now-defunct gold trading company, but are yet to receive full payment after the company was closed down in 2018.

They are hoping the major political parties will address their plight and that of many other Ghanaians facing economic hardships.

Dr. Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP flagbearership contest held on November 4, obtaining over 60% of the total votes cast by party delegates across the country to make him the party's candidate for the 2024 polls.

He will lead the NPP into what is said to be a fiercely competitive election against former President John Dramani Mahama, who was selected by the opposition NDC earlier this year.