We hope your policies focus on Ghanaians’ welfare — Aggrieved Menzgold customers to Bawumia

Aggrieved customers of defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold are appealing to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to champion their course of seeking justice and compensation in his election campaign as NPP flagbearer.

The Coalition of Aggrieved Menzgold Customers (CACM) issued a statement on Friday, November 17, congratulating Dr. Bawumia on his election as NPP flagbearer.

They also expressed hope that his campaign messaging will focus on ideas to improve Ghanaians' welfare rather than stirring tribal or religious debates.

"As CACM, it is our expectation that next election will evolve ideas and messaging that will make provision for the welfare of all Ghanaians irrespective of socio-political background and that this democracy will fulfil the dreams of our forebearers," said CACM spokesperson Fred Forson.

The group made up of thousands of ordinary Ghanaians who invested their savings in Menzgold over the past few years before the regulatory issues in 2018 are demanding their monies.