Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

We hope your policies focus on Ghanaians’ welfare — Aggrieved Menzgold customers to Bawumia

Social News We hope your policies focus on Ghanaians welfare — Aggrieved Menzgold customers to Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Aggrieved customers of defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold are appealing to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to champion their course of seeking justice and compensation in his election campaign as NPP flagbearer.

The Coalition of Aggrieved Menzgold Customers (CACM) issued a statement on Friday, November 17, congratulating Dr. Bawumia on his election as NPP flagbearer.

They also expressed hope that his campaign messaging will focus on ideas to improve Ghanaians' welfare rather than stirring tribal or religious debates.

"As CACM, it is our expectation that next election will evolve ideas and messaging that will make provision for the welfare of all Ghanaians irrespective of socio-political background and that this democracy will fulfil the dreams of our forebearers," said CACM spokesperson Fred Forson.

The group made up of thousands of ordinary Ghanaians who invested their savings in Menzgold over the past few years before the regulatory issues in 2018 are demanding their monies.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

The exhibits Two ladies arrested at ‘wee’ base

45 minutes ago

Majority of voters believe Ghana headed in the wrong direction – Global Info analytics Majority of voters believe Ghana headed in the wrong direction – Global Info ana...

45 minutes ago

Revoke L.I. 2462 E.I. 144 to prohibit mining in all forest reserves — Ant-galamsey coalition, OG to Parliament Revoke L.I. 2462 & E.I. 144 to prohibit mining in all forest reserves — Ant-gala...

45 minutes ago

Oguaa residents unhappy with 2024 budget silence on Airport and Harbour Oguaa residents unhappy with 2024 budget silence on Airport and Harbour

45 minutes ago

AR: Contractor abandons Kumasi Airport, Central Market projects over unpaid debt A/R: Contractor abandons Kumasi Airport, Central Market projects over unpaid deb...

1 hour ago

One dead in gory accident at Offinso One dead in gory accident at Offinso

1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama should have implemented 24-hour economy in first term if he can do it — R...

1 hour ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Directorleft and former President John Dramani Mahama 24-hour Economy: Mahama must first outline his enabling plans — Richard Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

We hope your policies focus on Ghanaians welfare — Aggrieved Menzgold customers to Bawumia We hope your policies focus on Ghanaians’ welfare — Aggrieved Menzgold customers...

2 hours ago

IMF bailout is hinged on govts local programme – Information Minister IMF bailout is hinged on govt’s local programme – Information Minister

Just in....
body-container-line