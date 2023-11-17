Gross national income; a 1 trillion Ghana cedi economy means nothing – Economist to Ofori-Atta

An economist, Dr. Theo Acheampong has made an argument on why it will be insignificant even if Ghana’s economy grows to One Trillion Ghana Cedis.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 15, told Parliament that Ghana’s economy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is projected to be valued at over One Trillion Cedis next year.

“The 2024 budget is even more significant because we cross the one trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) mark for the first time in our economic history.

“Let me repeat, Ghana's economy, under President Akufo-Addo, in 2024 final year in office is projected to be valued at over One Trillion Cedis in 2025 from the GHS219.5 billion we inherited in 2016,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

Reacting to the announcement made in the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, Dr. Theo Acheampong argued that a 1 trillion Ghana cedi economy means nothing when inflation in the country is over 30%.

He said instead of the Minister talking about a one trillion Ghana cedis economy, he should look at the Gross National Income.

“A 1 trillion Ghana cedi economy means nothing when inflation is still in excess of 30%. It's actually just $83bn at current exchange rate of USD 1 to GHS12. The finance minister should rather be talking about Gross National Income (total GNI or per capita or growth rate) as one of the better macro indicators of our economic prosperity. I get worried when we 'abuse' such indicators in the name of grandstanding,” Dr. Theo Acheampong shared.