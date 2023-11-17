Modern Ghana logo
17.11.2023

A/R: Majority of road contractors have abandoned sites due to lack of funds, I feel ashamed – Regional Minister tells Otumfuo

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah has confirmed to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II that due to government lack of funds to pay road contractors in the region, majority of them have abandoned the sites.

He stated that the government has awarded plenty of road contracts in the region noting that if 60% of them are completed, Ashanti will be boasted of good road networks in the country but the government has failed to honour its part of the agreement.

Simon Osei Mensah made the confirmation when addressing the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs’ end-of-year meeting in Kumasi on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

When the members asked him how soon the contractors would return to site, the regional minister could not give a specific timeline.

"Otumfuo and Nananom I can’t promise or give timeline because the issue has to do with money and the government doesn’t have it now. We can only pray for the best in the coming days.

"I feel shame anytime I pass through these abandoned roads. How I wish I would have ended my term of office with the completed construction of roads in the region, but all these have to do with funds,” he added.

