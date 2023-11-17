‘Alleged Jubilee House security armed robbery not surprising after government sponsored same in Garu’ — Martin Amidu

Martin Amidu, former Special Prosecutor[right] and President Akufo-Addo

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu says it is not surprising that soldiers detailed at Jubilee House have been accused of armed robbery after what he described as government-supervised military operation in Garu and Tempane last month.

In his latest epistle on Thursday, November 16, on the arrest of four soldiers, an immigration officer, and two others for allegedly robbing a cocoa merchant in Pokuase, Mr Amidu said the incident reflects the "butterfly effect" of the military brutality in the Garu and Tempane districts last month.

"… report this morning on “Koforidua court remands two Jubilee House soldiers, immigration officer for alleged robbery” does not surprise me after the Government sponsored military brutalities and armed robbery of phones, money, and other properties in the Garu and Tempane Districts supervised by Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister of National Security," he said.

Mr Amidu slammed the National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah for using soldiers instead of the police for the Garu operation.

He said Kan-Dapaah "was, however, able to mobilize soldiers to brutalize and rob the civil population in Garu and its environs on 29 October 2023 instead of using the Ghana Police Service."

The former Special Prosecutor said the accused persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty but the latest arrest proves that the police can handle internal security matters professionally without brutality.

"The accused persons were arrested this time round by the Ghana Police Service and not the Ghana Armed Forces. A complaint to the Akwatia Police Commander and a police officer at Osenase resulted in the suspects’ arrest at the Osenase police checkpoint,” averred Mr. Amidu.

He stressed this incident "further proves the butterfly effect of the capriciousness of the military brutalities and robbery in Garu and its environs coming back to haunt the Jubilee House."

The outspoken anti-corruption campaigner believes there will be more scandals at the Jubilee House as God will not allow impunity of the Akufo-Addo government to continue.