Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC exposes NPP’s ‘cheap’ attempt to ‘steal’ Mahama’s ’24-hour economy’ policy

Headlines NDC exposes NPPs cheap attempt to steal Mahamas 24-hour economy policy
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of attempting to plagiarize its flagbearer, John Mahama’s, visionary ’24-hour economy’ policy.

Mr. Mahama has positioned the 24-hour economy as a cornerstone of his campaign for the 2024 presidential election, advocating for its potential to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

However, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, while presenting the 2024 budget in parliament on Wednesday, claimed the policy was already being implemented.

In a scathing response, NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi asserted, “No desperate attempt by Alhaji Bawumia and the NPP who are bereft of ideas to steal this policy will work. We have seen the cheap attempt they made in the 2024 budget to steal this project and to create an impression that they are already doing it.”

Gyamfi further elaborated, “They (government) are not doing what they spoke about or what John Mahama is proposing to do. They should be original and come up with policies for Ghanaians to know that they take us seriously. They should stop this attempt to steal policies they know next to nothing about.”

Joe Jackson, Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, expressed reservations about Mr. Gyamfi’s stance, emphasizing that imposing such a policy on Ghanaians would be counterproductive.

Jackson maintained that effective implementation hinges on fostering an environment conducive to business growth within a 24-hour economy framework.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Gold Coast Fund customers reject conditions tied to court cases Gold Coast Fund customers reject conditions tied to court cases

1 hour ago

Expedite efforts to address bad fuel menace – COPEC tells NPA Expedite efforts to address bad fuel menace – COPEC tells NPA

1 hour ago

NDC exposes NPPs cheap attempt to steal Mahamas 24-hour economy policy NDC exposes NPP’s ‘cheap’ attempt to ‘steal’ Mahama’s ’24-hour economy’ policy

3 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison Stop dealing with LEMFI, WISE, Transfer GO, XOOM-A Paypal Service, Sendvalu, oth...

3 hours ago

Mr Vincent Kobina Asmah, Editor of Daily Graphic Dam spillage: We'll sue any media house spreading falsehood about Mepe — Group r...

3 hours ago

'Our chiefs not stealing relief items; Daily Graphic report not grounded in evidence' — Mepe Development Association 'Our chiefs not stealing relief items; Daily Graphic report not grounded in evid...

4 hours ago

Akosua Manu in a group photograph with some suppoters We’ll ride to victory to put Adentan in the Blue Column — Akosua Manu vows to sn...

4 hours ago

Broadcast journalist Vim Ladyleft and Independent Presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen Alan hoping to punish NPP rather than becoming president — Vim Lady

4 hours ago

2024 budget: 'Finance Minister's promise about abandoned La General Hospital a big lie; we still don't believe him' —La youth group 2024 budget: 'Finance Minister's promise about abandoned La General Hospital a b...

4 hours ago

'70 of Ghanaian christians, 19 muslims don't know God; otherwise hate, corruption, laziness will vanish' —Kabilla '70% of Ghanaian christians, 19% muslims don't know God; otherwise hate, corrupt...

Just in....
body-container-line