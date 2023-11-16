Ghana bids farewell to late Theresa Kufour  

Ghana Thursday held a solemn State funeral for former First Lady Theresa Aba Kufuor.

The funeral, heralded by a requiem mass at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Cantonments, Accra, attracted thousands of mourners, some from outside the country.

The dignitaries included President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Second Lady Mrs Samira Bawumia, and Speaker of Parliament Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin.

The rest were former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Mrs Lordina Mahama.

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo was also among the dignitaries.

Present also were Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Chief of Staff Mrs Frema Osei Opare, some members of Parliament and government officials, Mr Alan Kojo Kyerematen, the former Trade Minister and Presidential Candidate for Movement For Change group, and traditional authorities.

The atmosphere at the funeral was a mixture of sorrow and gratitude as well-wishers and mourners reflected on the unwavering commitment of the former First Lady to her family, friends and the nation.

Mourners from diverse backgrounds filed past her mortal remains amid the paying of tributes.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor described the Former First Lady as well-mannered, saying, she had been very supportive in their 61 years of their marriage.

“My first impression of my beautiful Aba was that of a soft-spoken and well-mannered lady…a very confident personality that fitted in with ease everywhere we went, and which also allowed her to cope under the most challenging of pressures… Fare thee well, Aba, adieu, my love.”

The Former First Lady was also described by her children as a disciplinarian, who instilled the fear of God in them.

“Maa, I can only thank you for your kind advice, prayers and your calm presence, especially in times of trouble… Sleep soundly in the bosom of our Lord,” said John Addo Kwabo, aka, Chief, the eldest child.

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who read a tribute on behalf of the State, said the Former First Lady was an individual characterised by optimism and positivism, who unwaveringly supported her husband in his political endeavours.

She said her noteworthy impact was her advocacy for the implementation of UNESCO’s free compulsory Universal Basic Education Programme (FCUBE) for kindergarten children in 2007, through a government white paper on educational reforms.

“Rest well Mrs Theresa Kufuor, you will forever be in our hearts.”

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the government by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the family, her children, the clergy, traditional authorities and the Mother and Child Foundation.

Her casket, draped in the national colours, was carried by personnel of the Ghana Air Force.

The body has been taken to Kumasi for final funeral rites before a private burial on November 18, 2023.

Mrs Theresa Kufour was born on 25th October 1935 in Kumasi to the late Joseph Henry Mensah Senior and Rose Mensah.

She was the seventh of ten children.

She died on October 1, 2023, at 87.

GNA