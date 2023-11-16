I find your leadership of the Police Service inspirational —Chief Justice to IGP

The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has expressed admiration for the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting between the police and the leadership of the judiciary in Accra on Wednesday, the Chief Justice commended the IGP for his efforts in rebranding the police and elevating its image in the eyes of the public.

"I must say that I find your leadership of the Police Service extremely inspirational. I think it is only a blind person who would not have noticed how much you have achieved in such a short time in rebranding the image of the police," remarked the Chief Justice.

Justice Torkornoo highlighted the notable strides made by the IGP in reshaping the perception the public have about the police force, emphasizing that his leadership served as a guide to her as the head of the judiciary.

"You have shown that the police can be a source of integrity and help rather than destruction. I find your leadership inspiring in your effort to present the police for what they are and what they ought to be," she added.

The Chief Justice also pledged collaboration between the judiciary and the police, proposing the allocation of a slot on the Police TV channel for the judiciary to educate the Ghanaian public on the structure of justice delivery.

In reaction, IGP Dampare expressed readiness to work closely with the judiciary to address security concerns and underscored the importance of a coperation between the two institutions.