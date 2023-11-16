Modern Ghana logo
2024 budget: 'Finance Minister's promise about abandoned La General Hospital a big lie; we still don't believe him' — La youth group

The Coalition of La Youth Associations has expressed doubts about Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's recent announcement that a contractor is scheduled to commence work on the abandoned La General Hospital project next week.

The youth group, citing several unfulfilled promises, appear unconvinced by the assurances the Finance Minister made during the presentation of the 2024 budget.

Jeffrey Tetteh, the spokesperson for the Coalition of La Youth Associations, cited the numerous disappointments the La community has faced with regard to the reconstruction of the La General Hospital.

Despite the Finance Minister's pledge that funding for the project would now be derived from the national budget through a renegotiated contract, Tetteh conveyed the community's reactions.

In an interview with Citi News, Tetteh stated, "Just a couple of weeks ago, we heard from one government official that the work was going to commence the following week and it failed.

“We heard, in the middle of this year, somewhere in June, from the Presidential Advisor on Health, from the Regional Minister, and then from the Health Minister that work was going to commence in November, but we are in the second week of November, and work is yet to commence.

“But let’s give them the benefit of the doubt. We still do not believe what they are telling us."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

