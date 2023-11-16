16.11.2023 LISTEN

Former Convention People’s Party (CPP) General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh, affectionately known as 'Kabilla,' has expressed deep concerns about the disconnect between religious beliefs and lifestyle among Ghanaians.

During an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Kabilla asserted that a portion of the population lacks a genuine understanding of their religious faiths.

According to him, this ignorance is the cause of the rising bad behaviors such as hatred, corruption and laziness in Ghanaian society.

“Over 70 percent of the professed Christians in this country don't know God - the same way about 19 percent of professed Muslims don't know God.

"If we know God, hate, hurt will vanish from our politics; will vanish from our public life, it'll vanish from our civil life.

“If love prevails in our country, corruption will have no way. Cheating will have no way. Laziness will have no way," Kabilla noted.

The veteran politician urged Ghanaians to introspect and align their actions with the practice of their faith.