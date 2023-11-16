Modern Ghana logo
Alan Kyeremayen pays last respect to late Theresa Kufuor

Tributes & Condolences Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Trade Minister
Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Trade Minister

Former Trade Minister and independent presidential candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen joined mourners to pay his final respects to Theresah Aba Kufuor, the late wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Mrs. Kufuor, also known affectionately as "Maa Tess", passed away a few months ago.

Her remains were laid in state at the State House forecourt for her funeral on Thursday, November 16.

In a tribute on Facebook after attending the ceremony, Kyerematen expressed deep sorrow at Mrs. Kufuor's passing.

He described her as a woman of "extraordinary warmth, kindness, and grace" whose memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

Mr. Kyerematen also extended condolences to former President Kufuor, saying "Excellency, as you grieve this unimaginable loss, know that you are not alone in your sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time."

He urged mourners to remember the joy and love that Mrs. Kufuor brought to their lives through fond memories of her.

Her spirit, he said, will continue in how she positively impacted the lives of others.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
