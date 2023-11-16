SNV, EU, other partners encourage youth in GrEEn innovation at 3rd YEE global forum in Ghana

Key partners from government, non-profits and the private sector gathered in Accra this week for the third Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship (YEE) Global Forum to promote opportunities for youth in GrEEn and emerging sectors.

Hosted by SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and funded by the European Union and others, the November 14-15 event brought together over 100 participants to discuss strategies for nurturing a more sustainable and inclusive job market for young Ghanaians and Africans.

"SNV places youth employment and enterprise at the core of our work," said Barbara White Nkoara, Country Director of SNV Ghana.

Barbara White Nkoara, Country Director of SNV Ghana, delivering the welcome address

"The Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) Project is one of our key projects that has and continues to drive system transformation in partnership with other actors,” she said.

In a keynote address delivered on his behalf, Employment and Labour Relations Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah noted that "Green innovation is gradually dominating entrepreneurship and employment among Ghanaian youth."

He urged the young entrepreneurs "not to venture into business just for the sake of a job, but with passion."

A four-member youth panel selected from Ghana, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and other Kenya advocated for enabling young people and women to thrive in business.

Representatives from the EU, SNV, Ministry and businesses, during a high-profile panel centred on “Greening Sustainable Development Goals: Recommendations and Review of the priorities of international development community towards youth employment and enterprise development in Africa's Food Systems,” agreed on the need for partnership and an intersectoral approach.

"We must ensure an enabling environment and adopt collaborative solutions to achieve our goals in green innovation,” reiterated Ms. Fosua Owusu Ofori, a Social Entrepreneur and

Founder of Women's Haven Africa, located in Kumasi.

The youth and emerging entrepreneurs were also urged to prioritize partnership at the start to tap each other's knowledge and expertise for growth.

The forum aimed to promote sustainable entrepreneurship through knowledge sharing between partners in SNV projects like 2SCALE and Youth Employment for Food Security Improvement (EJASA).

It marked ten years of SNV's integrated YEE approach connecting African youth to opportunities in key sectors across the continent.

The partners collected insights that will inform continued support for an inclusive green job market where entrepreneurial youth can drive economic and social progress through collaboration.

The YEE Global Forum spotlighted the power of multisector coordination to realize opportunity and development for future generations.

The maiden YEE Global Forum was organised in Mali in 2019 while the second edition was held in 2021 in Ethiopia.