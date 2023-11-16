Modern Ghana logo
Let's celebrate the legacy of the late Nana Rex Owusu-Ansah — Speaker Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, has called for the celebration of the legacy of the late Nana Rex Owusu-Ansah, a former Head of the Parliamentary Service and Clerk of Parliament.

He said, “Nana has left a positive legacy, and so you the children should thank God for giving you such a father.”

Mr Bagbin made the call at Parliament House when a family delegation of the late Clerk, which was led by Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, officially came to inform him of his passing and funeral arrangements.

The late Owusu-Ansah, who retired in 2021, served for almost three decades in the Parliamentary Service and died in 2022 at about age 88.

Mr Bagbin described the former Clerk as very civil and royal, one who had better control of the Queen’s language, loved life and was lovely with everyone, and urged his children to tap into his legacy.

“…So, you are here because of the legacy of your dad, what he has left is more than a treasure and I hope you can tap into that,” he advised.

He, therefore, pledged Parliament's commitment to giving their former colleague a befitting burial and to celebrate his life by honouring him properly.

GNA

