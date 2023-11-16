Modern Ghana logo
Ambulance trial: Lawyers of Ato Forson close case

The lawyers for Ato Forson have closed their case. They have decided not to call more witnesses to testify in the 2.37million euros financial loss to the state case.

Former Health Minister , Alex Segbefia had been billed to testify as the next defense witness for Ato Forson, but counsel for the first defendant, led by Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe told the court they had decided to close their case.

“The first accused wishes to inform the court that we're calling no further witnesses and wish to close the case,” Mr Tamakloe indicated.

During the trial of the former Deputy Finance Minister, three witnesses gave their witness testimonies and were cross-examined by the prosecution .

Head of Dispute Resolution and Litigation at Stanbic Bank , Henry Myles Mills, former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Alex Mould, and former Minister for Finance, Seth Terkper all testified for the Minority Leader.

The second defendant, former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, Dr Sylvester Anemana is hence expected to open his defense for his role in causing a 2.37million euros financial loss to the state in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances for the country.

Like Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, the second defendant has pleaded not guilty to five counts of willfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment to willfully cause financial loss to the state, contravention of the Public Procurement Act and intentionally misapplying public property.

—3news.com

